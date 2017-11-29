Go to Mobile Version

NK claims successful launch of new ICBM

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Nov 29, 2017 - 13:08
  • Updated : Nov 29, 2017 - 13:32

North Korea claimed Wednesday that it successfully test-fired a new type of inter-continental ballistic missile that can reach the entire US mainland, vowing to become a "responsible" nuclear powerhouse.

The North's state-run TV broadcaster announced that the missile "Hwasong-15" can hit anywhere in the United States with a nuclear warhead.
 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signs a document on the launch test of its new type of ICBM. (Yonhap)

North Korea launched the Hwasong-15 ICBM earlier in the day from an area north of Pyongyang, according to the state media.

In July, Pyongyang test-fired two Hwasong-14 ICBMs. 

The North's latest missile flew 960 kilometers to an altitude of around 4,500 km, the South Korean military said.

"North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced that the country realized great historic cause of completing state nuclear force," the North's media said.  

(Yonhap)

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)

