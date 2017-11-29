NK claims successful launch of new ICBM

NATIONAL

North Korea claimed Wednesday that it successfully test-fired a new type of inter-continental ballistic missile that can reach the entire US mainland, vowing to become a "responsible" nuclear powerhouse.



The North's state-run TV broadcaster announced that the missile "Hwasong-15" can hit anywhere in the United States with a nuclear warhead.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signs a document on the launch test of its new type of ICBM. (Yonhap)

North Korea launched the Hwasong-15 ICBM earlier in the day from an area north of Pyongyang, according to the state media.In July, Pyongyang test-fired two Hwasong-14 ICBMs.The North's latest missile flew 960 kilometers to an altitude of around 4,500 km, the South Korean military said."North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced that the country realized great historic cause of completing state nuclear force," the North's media said.