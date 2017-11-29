N. Korea gives no advance notice of ICBM test: ICAO

NATIONAL

North Korea gave no prior notice to the international aviation body in testing what appeared to be its third intercontinental ballistic missile in the wee hours of Wednesday, neglecting its obligation to do so for the safety of international civil aviation in the region, a US broadcaster reported.



The North fired off the projectile into the East Sea at 3:17 a.m., ending its inactivity since mid-September. The provocation took place a week after US President Donald Trump redesignated the North as a terror-sponsoring state for the first time in nine years.



In an email, Anthony Philbin, a spokesman of the International Civil Aviation Organization, said his organization did not receive any prior notice from the North in relation to the latest missile test, Voice of America said.





Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile (Yonhap)

As it joined the ICAO in 1977 and the International Maritime Organization in 1986, Pyongyang is obligated to give prior notice to the organizations for the safety of civilian aircraft and vessels.At its session in Montreal early last month, the ICAO Council strongly condemned the North for carrying out a series of missile tests, including two ICBM launches in July, without giving prior notice to the ICAO. (Yonhap)