Renault Samsung ranks high in productivity in Harbour Report

Harbour Report is an annual report provided by global consulting firm Oliver Wyman, which measures the productivity of automobile manufacturing plants worldwide. A total of 148 car manufacturing plants were included in the latest report.
|SM6 vehicles are assembled at Renault Samsung’s plant in Busan. (Renault Samsung)
Of the 148 plants, Renault Samsung’s plant in Busan was eighth. The average time taken to assemble a vehicle at the plant was 20.9 hours per unit.
The performance of the Busan-based plant was also highlighted, with the company’s Busan-manufactured car models ranking high on a list of productivity in different car segments.
Renault Samsung’s SM5 and SM6 took the top two spots in the D1 segment, while the SM7 came in second in the D2 segment. The SM3 also ranked first in the C1 segment.
For D-segment sport utility vehicles, Nissan’s Rogue, which is also manufactured at the Busan plant, took the top spot. Renault Samsung’s QM6 and QM5 followed in second and third, respectively.
