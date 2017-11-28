Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

S-Oil holds awards ceremony to recognize bravery of citizens

By Shim Woo-hyun
  • Published : Nov 28, 2017 - 17:53
  • Updated : Nov 28, 2017 - 17:53
S-Oil on Tuesday held the 2017 Hero Neighbors Award ceremony at its headquarters in Seoul.

The oil refiner recognized 18 citizens who had carried out extraordinary acts to help others, and awarded them a total of 145 million won ($133,247), the company said.

S-Oil CEO Othman Al-Ghamdi (center, back row) takes pictures with award recipients at the S-Oil headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (S-Oil)

The ceremony was attended by S-Oil CEO Othman Al-Ghamdi, Korea National Council on Social Welfare Chairman Suh Sang-mok, and about 60 award winners and their families.

“Citizens who come forward to help people in danger are the real heroes of our society,” said Al-Ghamdi. “We promise that S-Oil will continue to remain a solid companion for brave neighbors through our Hero Neighbors Support Program,” he added.

S-Oil has held the Hero Neighbors Award ceremony since 2008 to encourage and support those who made sacrifices to save others from danger.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114