S-Oil holds awards ceremony to recognize bravery of citizens

The oil refiner recognized 18 citizens who had carried out extraordinary acts to help others, and awarded them a total of 145 million won ($133,247), the company said.
|S-Oil CEO Othman Al-Ghamdi (center, back row) takes pictures with award recipients at the S-Oil headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (S-Oil)
The ceremony was attended by S-Oil CEO Othman Al-Ghamdi, Korea National Council on Social Welfare Chairman Suh Sang-mok, and about 60 award winners and their families.
“Citizens who come forward to help people in danger are the real heroes of our society,” said Al-Ghamdi. “We promise that S-Oil will continue to remain a solid companion for brave neighbors through our Hero Neighbors Support Program,” he added.
S-Oil has held the Hero Neighbors Award ceremony since 2008 to encourage and support those who made sacrifices to save others from danger.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)