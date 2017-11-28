[Photo News] Kumho folds tire unit ambition

BUSINESS

Kumho Asiana Group Chairman Park Sam-koo speaks to reporters at group headquarters in Jongno-gu, Seoul on Tuesday. At the press conference, Park said that he has “no interest” in buying Kumho Tire, and that he will focus on strengthening Kumho Asiana focusing on the group‘s competitiveness in express bus lines, construction and aviation. The group’s holding company Kumho & Co. completed its merge with Kumho Buslines Monday, restructuring the group to have Kumho Holdings control Kumho Industrial, and Kumho Industrial control Asiana Airlines. (Yonhap)