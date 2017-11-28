BTS says on 'Ellen' it’s all about fans

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Having grown from K-pop sensation to international pop stars, members of the BTS appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to thank the American fans for their support and perform a kick-ass show to show their appreciation.“Korea and US, we have our different languages but we all share similar thoughts,” said Suga of the BTS in the show aired Monday, when asked about the relevance of their lyrics. “We may talk in different tongues, but we’re thankful that you (the fans) identify themselves with us.”The fancy make-up, flashy choreography and fashionable clothes may present the group as just another K-pop boy band, but the BTS is known for its socially conscious lyrics. One such example was the satirical lyrics of “Go Go.”Dubbed one of top 25 most influential people on the internet by Time Magazine, BTS entertained the fans with the very first TV performance of “Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix).” The remix version of the song featured not only the world-famous DJ, but rapper Desiigner as well.The members also shared some personal stories with DeGeneres.RM, leader and self-designated spokesman of the group, said that his fluent English skills came from watching “Friends,” the megahit US sitcom of the 1990s.He also explained why they call their fan club “ARMY.”“In Korean, BTS means ‘bullet-proof boy scouts.’ So we’ve got an army beside us,” said RM.BTS dodged some cheeky questions from DeGeneres, as she teasingly asked if the members ever “hooked up” with a fan.“Not! Not! No!” V answered adamantly, causing the studio-full of fans to erupt with laughter.Arguably the most influential K-pop act of today, BTS last week made history by becoming the first K-pop boy band to perform at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. It also filmed segments for “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” which are to be aired on later dates.BTS’ US trip was a testament to the groups’ success, also marked by its first US Billboard Hot 100 entry with “DNA” at 85, which later became the highest-charting K-pop group song by peaking at No. 67.BTS had already cemented its place in K-pop history by winning Billboard Music Awards’ top social artist award earlier in the year.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)caption: BTS on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” / Big Hit Entertainment