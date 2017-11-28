Kyodo reports ‘North Korean missile launch imminent’

|North Korea`s leader Kim Jong-un. Yonhap
Citing the officials, the Japanese news agency said the country received radio signals that suggests the totalitarian state may be preparing for the bomb test. It added the signals could be from the North’s winter military training.
The US said it continues to watch North Korea‘s nuclear and ballistic missile activities “very closely,” said Army Col. Robert Manning, a Pentagon spokesman on Monday after the report.
“The Republic of Korea (South Korea) and US alliance remains strong, and capable of countering any North Korean provocations or attacks,” Manning told reporters.
