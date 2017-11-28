Samsung narrows gap with Apple in Q3 smartphone sales

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co. narrowed the gap with US tech giant Apple Inc. in terms of smartphone sales in the third quarter, data showed Tuesday, with the South Korean player maintaining a lead in shipments.



According to the data compiled by Strategy Analytics, Apple accounted for 32 percent of the industry's combined revenue in the July-September period, compared with Samsung's share of 23.1 percent. The 8.9 percentage-point gap marks a drop from 15.5 percentage points posted in the third quarter of 2015.





(Yonhap)

In terms of operating profits, Apple took up 69.9 percent of the market, while Samsung accounted for 21.8 percent. The gap also dropped from 66.9 percentage points to 48.1 percentage points over the cited period.Industry watchers said the data is significant as Apple normally enjoys higher profits in the third and fourth quarters when its new iPhones hit shelves.In terms of shipment volume, Samsung Electronics accounted for 21.2 percent of the market in the July-September, followed by Apple with 11.4 percent.Strategy Analytics said while Apple posted relatively lackluster performances on the delayed released of the iPhone X, Samsung Electronics was successful as it diversified its smartphone portfolio, which covers the flagship Galaxy S series and budget Galaxy A smartphones. (Yonhap)