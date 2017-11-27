ICT ministry to construct SW job models

BUSINESS

The ICT ministry said Monday that it will construct models to predict how the fourth industrial revolution would change software jobs in the future.



The Ministry of Science and ICT said the revolution is radically shifting the economic landscape and changing the nature of jobs that require policymakers to face challenges in human resources development and job creation in the software sector.

"It is necessary to provide the right job training and education by predicting future jobs in order for the fourth industrial revolution to serve as a new opportunity for the people," it said.



The ministry will first select software jobs such as industrial software programmer, game programmer and data analyst by the end of this year.



The selection will be made by a task force team of industrial leaders from the government, businesses and academia. (Yonhap)