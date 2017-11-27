Korean e-sports grows 15 percent, gamers earn 97 mln won yearly on average

BUSINESS

The South Korean online gaming industry continues to grow, as do gamers' earnings, data showed Monday.



The report on the 2017 online game industry, jointly published by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency, showed that the country's online gaming sector grew by 14.9 percent to reach 83 billion won ($76.2 million) as of 2016. It was 60 billion won in 2014 and 72.3 billion won in 2015.



Korea takes up 14.9 percent of the global market, which is estimated to be worth around $557 billion as of 2016.



With the growing industry, Korean gamers were found to be making more money. The data showed they earned, on average, 97.7 million won per person this year, up 52.5 percent from 64 million won from a year ago.



The industry's contribution to the local economy has increased, too, by producing economic production activities worth 163.7 billion won, as well as 63.3 billion won in added value. In 2015, the figures were 141 billion won and 54.4 billion won, respectively. (Yonhap)



