Park Geun-hye trial resumes; former president refuses to appear

|Former President Park Geun-hye (Yonhap)
Park refused to appear at Monday’s hearing, which began at 10 a.m. at the Seoul Central District Court, citing back pain in an explanatory statement submitted earlier in the morning to the court.
Due to her absence, Judge Kim Se-yoon, one of three presiding over Park‘s trial, called off Monday’s hearing, saying the court would decide Tuesday whether to proceed with the hearings without Park if she continues to refuse to attend.
The reopening of Park’s trial came after the Seoul court extended Park’s detention for another six months through April, citing her ongoing trial, which was originally scheduled to end in October.
Following the court’s decision on Oct. 16, Park said in a rare courtroom speech that she could not “accept the court’s decision to extend” the detention and continue with her trial, with her seven-member legal team’s resignation in protest.
Park’s five new public defenders appointed by the court, who now represent Park and were present in the courtroom Monday, have not been able to meet the former president.
“We will do the best we can to protect our client’s interests and legal rights,” one of the lawyers told reporters in front of the court earlier in the morning.
The lawyer said they plan to communicate with Park “through a written letter” to discuss the proceedings as Park continues to reject to meet with them.
The jailed president has been standing trial since May over abuses of power, corruption and influence-peddling charges, as well as allegations she received bribes from Samsung alongside Choi Soon-sil, her longtime confidante.
The scandal led to the candlelight protests nationwide that began last year, removing Park from the presidency in March.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)