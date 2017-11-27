Go to Mobile Version

2 people fall from amusement park ride in Wolmido

By Park Ju-young
  • Published : Nov 27, 2017 - 14:44
  • Updated : Nov 27, 2017 - 14:44
Two people fell from an amusement park ride and were taken to a hospital Sunday.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the incident took place at Wolmi Theme Park of Wolmido, Incheon, while the two were riding Crazy Crown.

Crazy Crown (Yonhap)

The man, 22, and woman, 21, were hurt after falling from 2 to 3 meters above the ground, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

The octopus-shaped ride spins quickly and shakes roughly.

The fire service and police found a spindle that had become separated from the ride, but the exact cause of the accident has yet to be identified.

By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)

