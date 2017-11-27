Kim Min-hee wins best actress at Gijon Int’l Film Fest

ENTERTAINMENT

Actress Kim Min-hee speaks during the award winners press conference for the film “On the Beach at Night Alone” at the 2017 Berlin International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, on Feb. 18, 2017. (AP-Yonhap)

Kim Min-hee wins best actress at Gijon Int’l Film FestActress Kim Min-hee has nabbed another award for best actress, this time at the Gijon International Film Festival which took place in Spain from Nov. 17-25.Kim won the award for her performance in Hong Sang-soo’s “On the Beach at Night Alone.”Kim previously won best actress at the Berlin International Film Festival in February for the same role.The Gijon festival, which met its 55th edition this year, takes place annually in Spain’s northern coastal city.“On the Beach at Night Alone” is Hong’s 19th feature and competed for the Golden Bear in the main competition section at Berlin.The plot follows an actress who contemplates on love and life after an affair with a director.The film received much attention here for mirroring the lives of Kim and director Hong, who made their relationship public last year.Kim has starred in acclaimed films such as Park Chan-wook’s “The Handmaiden” (2016) and four Hong Sang-soo films since her television debut in 1999.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)