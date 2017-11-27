Go to Mobile Version

K-pop drama ‘Part-time Idol’ premieres on Netflix

By Rumy Doo
  • Published : Nov 27, 2017 - 14:59
  • Updated : Nov 27, 2017 - 14:59
New K-pop-themed drama series “Part-time Idol” premiered Monday on online streaming platform Netflix.

The show was jointly created by SBS Mobidic, the mobile content arm of major broadcaster SBS, and YG KPlus, a model management agency and subsidiary of K-pop powerhouse YG Entertainment.

“Part-time Idol” will begin airing on SBS on Dec. 10 at midnight.

The show centers on a famed K-pop producer who, disillusioned by the industry, leaves the entertainment scene and returns to help train a new coed idol group.

Comedian Kim Min-kyo takes on the role of the producer.

A promotional poster for “Part-time Idol” (SBS-YG KPlus)

The process of an idol group’s debut will be detailed in upcoming episodes.

The show also stars actresses Kim Hee-jung and Hwang Seung-eon as well as singer Lee Soo-hyun from Akdong Musician.

YG Entertainment has been actively producing entertainment content, such as the reality shows “Mix Nine” and “iKon Picnic.”

SBS Mobidic, which was launched last year, specializes in creating content for mobile and online platforms.

By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)



