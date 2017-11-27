Go to Mobile Version

SsangYong Motor‘s G4 Rexton earns top safety rating

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : Nov 27, 2017 - 16:15
  • Updated : Nov 27, 2017 - 16:49
SsangYong Motor’s large SUV G4 Rexton received top rating in this year’s crash test conducted by the Korean transport ministry, the company said Monday.

G4 Rexton earned five out of five stars in terms of collision safety in the 2017 Korean New Car Assessment Program, highlighted SsangYong Motor, the local unit of India’s Mahindra & Mahindra.

SsangYong Motor‘s large size SUV G4 Rexton received top safety ratings in the transport ministry’s crash test. (SsangYong Motor)

The annual KNCAP is held with aims to encourage automobile manufacturers to produce safer vehicles. Test results are revealed to consumers.

The large size SUV is equipped with nine airbags, while 81.7 percent of the car body is made up of high strength steel plates, the company said. 

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)

