Key Korean suspect in 2011 Atlanta murder arrested in Seoul

Police said Monday that a 31-year-old Korean man was arrested on a charge of murder, which he allegedly committed in 2011 in Duluth, Georgia, near the US state’s capital Atlanta.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s international criminal investigation department said the suspect, identified here only by his surname Park, has been on Interpol’s wanted list and was nabbed at Seoul Station on Monday.Park is accused of stabbing a 32-year-old victim in December 2011 in a parking lot just before dawn outside Atlanta after a late-night altercation.Others involved in the deadly quarrel were arrested in the US. They, however, pleaded innocence and were released on bail.Park fled to Korea within two days of the incident.In August, American authorities made a formal request to Korean police for the suspect’s extradition. Seoul and the US signed an extradition treaty in 1990.It took months for Korean authorities to track him down, police here said.The suspect had worked as a call center employee here. He is soon to be flown back to the US, police said.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)