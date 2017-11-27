Park Geun-hye's trial hearing deferred to Tuesday

NATIONAL

Park Geun-hye. Yonhap

The trial of former President Park Geun-hye, who was indicted for corruption involving her confidante Choi Soon-sil, was delayed to Tuesday, following her absence.Park refused to appear at the court citing her back pain, according to the Seoul Central District Court and correctional authorities.The trial will resume Tuesday.According to the Seoul Central District Court, a hearing was to begin at 10 a.m. Monday, but Park did not attend the hearing.Justice authorities rescheduled the hearing for Tuesday and said the former president, if she continues to boycott the trial, will be tried in absentia.The trial has been halted since October after her legal representatives resigned in protest against the court‘s decision to approve an extension of Park’s detention. She was assigned five public attorneys but has rejected any meeting with them.Charges against Park include bribery, abuse of power and leaking confidential government information to her longtime friend and confidante, Choi.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)