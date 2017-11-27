Samsung unveils new medical devices at US exhibition

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co. and its medical arm Samsung Medison Co. showcased new instruments on Monday at the annual gathering of the Radiological Society of North America.



The South Korean tech giant said it unveiled its OmniTom computed tomography scanner, which is the industry's first mobile imaging device that boasts improved accessibility in case of emergencies.



"OmniTom is ideal for cranial procedures and is designed to deliver the highest quality non-contrast CT, CT angiography and CT perfusion scans," Samsung Electronics said.



"The combination of its rapid scan time, ultra-small footprint and immediate image viewing makes OmniTom an indispensable tool for collecting real-time data on critically ill patients," it added.



Samsung also showcased a prototype Magnetic Resonance Imaging device for arms or legs.





This image of Samsung Electronics Co.`s OmniTom computed tomography scanner was released by the company Nov. 27, 2017. (Yonhap)

"It is designed to maximize not only cost and space but also patient convenience, as it eliminates the need for the whole body to be in the MRI device," Samsung said, calling it a "game changer."As for the digital radiography segment, Samsung showcased the GC85 and GC70, along with the premium portable GM85 X-ray system."The GM85's enhanced mobility and streamlined workflow will enable users to experience a new level of efficiency along with exceptional image quality. Samsung has also differentiated itself from its competitors by adopting low dose technology for enhanced patient safety," the company said. (Yonhap)