TWICE to drop repackaged edition of ‘Twicetagram’ next month

SEOUL (Yonhap) -- Idol group TWICE will release a repackaged edition of its hit inaugural studio album “Twicetagram” next month, its agency said Monday.



The upcoming record titled “Merry & Happy” will come out Dec.11 and will include “Heart Shaker” and several new songs in addition to the track list for “Twicetagram,” according to JYP Entertainment.



The nine-member girl group swept the local music charts with “Likey,” the lead song for “Twicetagram,” upon its release in late October. The record also peaked at No. 1 on Apple’s iTunes album charts in 11 countries, including Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore.





The logo for Twice’s new song “Heart Shaker” (JYP Entertainment)

TWICE is scheduled to perform at the Mnet Asia Music Awards on Wednesday at Yokohama Arena in Japan and also take part in Japanese public broadcaster NHK’s “Kohaku Uta Gassen,” a year-end live music event, on Dec. 31.





