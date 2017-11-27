EXO thanks BTS, Wanna One for advancing K-pop overseas

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop boy group EXO on Sunday thanked fellow Korean artists BTS and Wanna One for expanding the popularity of K-pop overseas, while also sharing anxieties of fan fatigue amid growing competition.



"We're grateful for groups such as BTS and Wanna One promoting K-pop globally. As did many senior artists such as Psy, Girls' Generation and TVXQ, we also want to contribute in the advancement of K-pop overseas," EXO leader Kim Jun-myeon, better known as Suho, said during a press conference ahead of a concert at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul.



Suho also shared some internal concerns within the band of fans possibly growing tired of the group amid rising competition and the maturation of the group's career.



"We have thoughts that many people could find us tiresome as the number of years (since our debut) stack up," Suho added.





(Yonhap)

The S.M. Entertainment boy group has staged a three-day concert titled "EXO PLANET #4-The EℓyXiOn" since Friday, having amassed a combined audience of 66,000. Members said they were "honored" by the ardent reception.EXO was listed in the Guiness World Records in August for becoming the biggest winner of "daesangs," or grand prizes, at the Mnet Asia Music Awards, an annual K-pop music award owned by CJ E&M. The boy group's combined album sales have surpassed 9 million units and is soon expected to break the 10-million mark.The group, which debuted in 2012, attributed its strong teamwork to the prolonged success."We talk a lot with each other despite being busy from personal schedules," member Chanyeol said. Baekhyun also chimed in: "We became especially close this year. We had a lot of get-togethers and talk candidly a lot with each other while drinking."Do Kyung-soo, whose stage name is D.O., also shared his thoughts on winning best new actor for his performance in the comedy-drama film "My Annoying Brother" at the 38th annual Blue Dragon Awards, one of the nation's top two film honors, on Saturday."I'm truly grateful for being bestowed with the best new actor award, an award that can only be offered once in any actor's career. I'm happy for slowly being recognized for my acting," D.O. said.EXO plans to focus on producing a winter special album for the time being and later kick off a world tour in Chiba and Fukuoka, Japan from Dec. 22-24. (Yonhap)