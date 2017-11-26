Ex-NIS officials, ex-prosecutors indicted over NIS scandal

NATIONAL

Chang Ho-joong (Left) and Suh Cheon-ho (Right)

Prosecutors on Sunday indicted four former National Intelligence Agency officials and two former prosecutors for attempting to block a 2013 prosecution probe into the spy agency's alleged political interference, according to the office.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said the six former ranking public officials, including Suh Cheon-ho, a former NIS chief of domestic affairs division, and Chang Ho-joong, former chief prosecutor of the Busan District Prosecutors' Office, have been charged with obstruction of justice, violation of NIS law that bans political interference and subornation of perjury, among others.Five of them have also been charged with document forgery and aiding witnesses to flee, the office said.They are accused of taking part in a scheme to cover up massive cyberoperations led by the spy agency under the Lee Myung-bak government largely aimed at meddling in domestic politics in favor of the ruling conservative government at the time.Prosecutors believe they set up bogus cyberoperation offices, made fake documents to conceal NIS agents' political activities, and instructed cyberteam crews to lie to the prosecution and court.Byun Chang-hoon, another prosecutor who faced an arrest for his involvement in the scheme, jumped to his death from a building early this month. Byun and Chang, along with another prosecutor indicted over the case, have been demoted to lower-level posts since they became subjects in the investigation. (Yonhap)