S. Korea uses loudspeakers to send message on NK defector

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The South Korean military has carried out a loudspeaker campaign to send a message to North Korea about the recent defection of one of its soldiers.The military used loudspeakers installed near the heavily armed border to provide details about the defector’s condition and highlight violations of the armistice agreement by the North Korean soldiers who chased the defector and fired shots at him.The North Korean soldier defected to the South through the Joint Security Area on Nov. 13. He suffered serious wounds, but is now recovering after a series of operations and emergency treatment.Both Koreas resumed the use of loudspeakers to send propaganda messages after Pyongyang’s fourth nuclear test in January last year,By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)