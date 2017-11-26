Red ginseng for children gains popularity in low birth era

BUSINESS

A Korean kid consumes Korean Red Ginseng Kids Tonic. (KGC)

A promotional photo of Korean Red Ginseng Kids Tonic type 3. (KGC)

Riding on the expansion of the premium children’s goods market, red ginseng products for children have been gaining popularity among parents here, according to Korea Ginseng Corp.For over a decade, the state-run company has targeted children with signature red ginseng extract products under its signature CheongKwanJang brand.“In Korea, it is common for parents to feed herbal supplements to their children to help them build up their immunity and focus on their studies, especially in the fall-winter season,” the firm said in a release.The practice has gained popularity in recent years, in line with the country’s low birthrate and the trend of consumers who lavish their children with premium products and food.According to Statistics Korea, the nation’s average birthrate last year stood at 1.17 per married couple, marking one of the lowest around the world.The trend of buying ginseng products for children also appears to be catching on in China, which conventionally regarded red ginseng as health products for the elderly.“Recently, we are seeing an increasing number of Chinese buyers who purchase the products in large quantities at duty-free shops,” the release said.Korean Red Ginseng Kids Tonic, dubbed Hong Yi Jang Goon in Korean, began sales in 2004. An extract from 6-year-old red ginseng is a major part of the product. Extracts from other herbs such as angelica roots and germinated brown rice are also added. Depending on the age of the children, Korea Ginseng Corp. has three different types of products on a scale of 1 to 3.Before the Korean Red Ginseng Kids Tonic goes on sale, Korea Ginseng Corp. holds seven rounds of safety screenings consisting of over 290 types of inspections.