From eclairs to tarts at patisserie by Garuharu

Patisserie by Garuharu has a line-up of toothsome sweets including their Coco (far right) -- which combines a vanilla-white chocolate mousse with passion fruit cream and coconut streusel -- Amour (second from right) -- a pistachio mousse with cherries -- and their Couvee Bali Brownie (third from right). (Photo credit: Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)