Speaker pledges to share Korea's development experience with Uzbekistan

NATIONAL

National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun pledged Friday to "actively" share South Korea's development experience with Uzbekistan, voicing hopes for the two countries to cement a "mutually beneficial" partnership.



Chung made the remarks during his talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev who arrived here on Wednesday for a four-day state visit.



"South Korea and Uzbekistan are close countries with a longstanding historical relationship," Chung said during the president's visit to Seoul's parliament. "I will strive for cooperation between the countries and for the development of a mutually beneficial relationship."





South Korea`s parliamentary speaker Chung Sye-kyun (R) shakes hands with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev before their talks at Chung`s office at the National Assembly in Seoul on Nov. 24, 2017 in this photo provided by the Joint Press Corps. (Yonhap)

Chung also expressed his appreciation for Uzbekistan's support for some 180,000 ethnic Koreans living in the Central Asian country."I thank you for providing them with opportunities to contribute to Uzbekistan's development," Chung said, noting Seoul's parliament has been pushing for legislation to support fourth-generation ethnic Koreans born in Central Asia.Commenting on his summit with President Moon Jae-in on Thursday, the Uzbek leader said that he has forged trust with Moon.Shortly after the summit, Seoul agreed to provide financial support worth up to US$2.5 billion to Uzbekistan, including $500 million in official Economic Development Cooperation Fund loans, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said.In a separate agreement, Korea also agreed to support Uzbekistan's entry into the World Trade Organization, which Cheong Wa Dae said would contribute to boosting the countries' bilateral cooperation and trade.Mirziyoyev's visit to Seoul came as the two countries mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.He is the second foreign head of state to make a state visit to Korea since Moon took office in May. The first was US President Donald Trump, who came here for a two-day visit earlier this month. (Yonhap)