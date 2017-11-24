Boxing legend Roberto Duran to visit Korea

SPORTS

Panamanian boxing legend Roberto Duran will visit South Korea later this month to meet with local boxing executives, officials here said Friday.



According to Korea Boxing Commission officials, Duran will visit the country with Panamanian boxer-turned-congressman Hector Carrasquilla. The two will attend an event in Seoul next Monday that commemorates South Korean boxing icon Hong Soo-hwan's memorable victory against Carrasquilla 40 years ago.



Hong and Carrasquilla delivered a memorable bout in Panama City on Nov. 26, 1977. Hong, who is now head of the KBC, was floored four times in the second round of the World Boxing Association super bantamweight title bout against Carrasquilla, but he got right back up each time. Just when the situation looked grim, Hong knocked out Carrasquilla with a left hook 50 seconds into the third round and claimed the world title.





In this EPA photo taken on Nov, 29, 2016, former Panamanian boxing champion Roberto Duran speaks during the presentation of his autobiography in Panama City, Panama. (Yonhap)

Carrasquilla reunited with Hong in South Korea last year, but this will be Duran's first trip to the country.Duran, 66, was the top boxer in four different weight classes. He fought nearly five decades before hanging up his gloves in January 2002.With the nickname "hands of stone" for his powerful punch, Duran was also a member of the so-called "Fabulous Four" in the 1980s that includes Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns and Marvin Hagler. Duran ended his pro boxing career with a record of 103 wins and 16 losses. (Yonhap)