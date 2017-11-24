Korea replace injured goalkeeper for regional football tournament

SPORTS

South Korea on Friday replaced an injured goalkeeper for an upcoming regional football tournament.



The Korea Football Association said Kim Seung-gyu, who plays with Japanese club Vissel Kobe, has been dropped from the 24-man squad for the East Asian Football Federation E-1 Football Championship in Tokyo due to an injury to his left ankle. The 27-year-old sustained the injury during national team training ahead of the friendly football match against Serbia last week.



The KFA said Seongnam FC goalkeeper Kim Dong-jun will take his place.





In this file photo taken March 22, 2017, South Korean goalkeepers Kim Seung-gyu (L), Kwoun Sun-tae (2nd from R) and Kim Dong-jun (R) start training at Helong Stadium in Changsha, China, ahead of their Asian World Cup qualifying match. (Yonhap)

This is the fifth time that Kim Dong-jun has been named to the national team roster. He has yet to play any match with the senior squad, however. The 22-year-old previously played under head coach Shin Tae-yong when he was with the under-23 team at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Games.Kim Dong-jun conceded 29 goals in 36 matches this season in the second-tier K League Challenge.The KFA said the Taeguk Warriors will begin training Monday in Ulsan and will play two practice matches with Korea University before departing for Japan.South Korea will kick off the E-1 Football Championship, formerly known as the East Asian Cup, against China on Dec. 9. They will take on North Korea on Dec. 12 and then Japan on Dec. 16. All matches will be held at Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo. (Yonhap)