Cold on Saturday, rain over weekend

NATIONAL

Snow fell overnight in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. Photo taken in the morning on Nov. 24 (Yonhap)

Temperature is expected to tumble on Saturday, accompanied by rainfall in the day time in Seoul, Gyeonggi, Gangwon and northern parts of the Chungcheong provinces.The lowest morning temperatures on Saturday will be between -7 and 3 degrees Celsius, and the highest day time temperature will be between 4 and 14 degrees Celsius.The light rain of 5 to 10 milliliters will continue from Saturday afternoon to the next day.Fine dust levels are forecast as fine to average nationwide, except for central western regions of Korea where overseas dust is expected to flow in from late evening on Saturday.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)