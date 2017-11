ENTERTAINMENT

Lee Jae-jin of FT Island (FNC Entertainment)

Lee Jae-jin of boy band FT Island will return to the small screen with MBC every1’s upcoming drama “Four Types of Houses” (literal translation).The four-episode drama will tell the story of people accustomed to being alone. They end up sharing their feelings with one another and finding true love while living in a share house.Lee will play the male lead role of Sun-min, the owner of the share house who is an ex-idol group member.Lee debuted as an actor in 2007 through the KBS drama “Unstoppable Marriage.” He has starred in works including the 2016 film “Queen of Walking,” the SBS drama “Band of Sisters,” KBS’ web drama “The Flatterer” and “My Only Love Song,” a Netflix original drama.“Four Types of Houses” will first air on TV channel MBC every1 and later on mobile broadcasting channel BSP TV.By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)