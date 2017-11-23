Celebrities scrape by on minimal budget in new travel reality show ‘Salt Tour’

“It is actually my first reality show,” said Kim at a press conference for the show in Mapo-gu, Seoul on Thursday.
The veteran television presenter who debuted in 1992 recently became popular for his advocacy of the frugal life. His KBS pilot program “Receipt,” where he analyzed and criticized people’s spending habits, is now scheduled for regular programming.
|Kim Saeng-min speaks to reporters at a press conference in Mapo-gu, Seoul on Thursday. (CJ E&M)
New to the variety entertainment scene, however, Kim said he is only now learning the rules of reality television.
“I’ve discovered I’m not very funny in variety entertainment yet,” said Kim. “Give me five years, and I’ll catch up.”
In “Salt Tour,” the cast members -- Kim, comedienne Park Na-rae and singer Jung Joon-young -- each plan a day’s itinerary while traveling abroad. Accompanying them on the tour are comedian Park Myung-soo and actor Yeo Hoe-hyun.
|(From left) Yeo Hoe-hyun, Park Na-rae, Jung Joon-young and Kim Saeng-min pose with a cutout of Park Myung-soo at a press conference in Mapo-gu, Seoul on Tuesday. (CJ E&M)
The program offers three distinct types of travel plans, according to producer Son Chang-woo.
Kim’s travel centers on experiences that require little spending, such as visiting historical sites and walking around parks, Son explained.
Park Na-rae, meanwhile believes travel should revolve around eating, traveling and indoor activities. “My motto is that you should use every penny of your budget when you’re traveling,” said the comedienne. “There should be that one meal that is a home run.”
Singer Jung, meanwhile, said his purpose for travel was rest and relaxation. “I don’t believe you have to do anything when you’re traveling. If you’re tired, you can rest in your hotel room.”
|A poster of new reality show “Salt Tour.” (CJ E&M)
Producer Son hopes the show will serve as a new type of travel guide to viewers, he said.
The first episode, where the cast travels to Osaka, Japan, airs Saturday at 10:20 p.m. on tvN, filling the time slot for “SNL Season 9.”
By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)