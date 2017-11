SPORTS

Hanwha Eagles players in a training session. (Yonhap)

Hanwha Eagles infielder Lee Chang-yeol was caught by Japanese police Wednesday for his sexual abuse allegation in Miyazaki, where his team had been staying for an off-season training.According to Sankei Shimbun and other local media outlets, the Korean professional baseball player has been suspected of forcibly touching a waitress at a restaurant on Nov. 2.The female worker had reportedly notified the police of the incident on the next day. News reports say that the police, on the basis of CCTV footage, identified Lee as the suspect in the allegation while Lee is denying it.