ENTERTAINMENT

The video for K-pop boy group Big Bang's "Bae Bae" has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.



It hit the milestone on Tuesday night, becoming the 11th video from the group to garner 100 million views on the global video-sharing service, the group's agency YG Entertainment said on Wednesday.





(YG Entertainment)

The group performed before 50,000 fans in Fukuoka on Saturday and Sunday in the first leg of its Japanese dome tour that will also take it to three more cities in the country. The concerts are expected to sell approximately 696,000 tickets, according to the agency. (Yonhap)