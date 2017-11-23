[Exclusive] Hyundai vice chairman hints at Samsung partnership

BUSINESS

DAEGU -- A top executive at Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea’s largest automaker, hinted Thursday at a strategic partnership with Samsung Electronics, which has been expanding into the vehicle component business in recent months.



When asked by The Korea Herald about a possible partnership with the South Korean tech giant to develop electronic vehicle components and infotainment systems, Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman Kwon Moon-sik said, “We will do so.”



But regarding the plan and timeline, the vice chairman said nothing had been discussed yet.





(Yonhap)