[PyeongChang 2018] NK eligible for Olympics despite listing as terror-sponsoring nation: IOC

The International Olympic Committee said North Korea is qualified to participate in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics irrespective of its recent relisting as a terror-sponsoring state by the United States, a US broadcaster reported Thursday.



On Monday, US President Donald Trump put Pyongyang back on the state sponsor of terrorism list in a move to increase pressure on the recalcitrant regime in pursuit of nuclear and missile development programs.





(Yonhap)

The IOC said North Korea is entitled to take part in the upcoming Winter Olympics as the Olympic Charter secures the enjoyment of rights and freedoms without discrimination of any kind, according to Radio Free Asia.An Olympic Truce resolution for the PyeongChang Olympics, adopted by the UN General Assembly on Nov. 13, also guarantees the North's qualification, the IOC said. The resolution was brought forward by South Korea, the host of the sporting event.The 23rd Olympic Winter Games will take place in the South Korean alpine town from Feb. 9-25 and the 12th Paralympic Winter Games will be held from March 9-18. (Yonhap)