Korean striker Son suffers ‘racist abuse’

(Screen grab from YouTube)

Son Heung-min, a South Korean national who is a striker for England Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, allegedly suffered racist taunts from a man -- who identified himself as a West Ham fan.In a short video clip posted on social media, Son, who is in his car, is signing an autograph for a fan on the road. Another person in a car next to them, is shooting the footage. Son sees the man and smiles at him.But the man shouts at the EPL player, stuttering, “Can you get us a new copy of the new ‘Planet of the Apes?’” He asks, if Son “does DVDs” -- a racist phrase against Asians.The striker awkwardly laughs off the comment and winds his window up. After Son gets out of his sight, the man swears at him saying, “I am a West Ham fan.”Both EPL clubs condemned the action of the said-supporter.A Tottenham spokesperson said, “Racist behavior is completely unacceptable and we hope that the individual is identified to the authorities and the necessary action gets taken.”A West Ham statement said “West Ham United have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination and unreservedly condemn the actions of the individual in this video.”By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)