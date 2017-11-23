[PyeongChang 2018] Korea mulls talks with US on rescheduling drills during Olympics: source

NATIONAL

South Korea's military is mulling whether to consult with US forces over a rescheduling of joint military drills slated for early next year that will overlap with the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and Paralympics, a government source said Thursday.



Seoul and Washington stage their military exercises annually around March, and North Korea has long denounced them as rehearsals for a northern invasion. The PyeongChang Winter Olympics will be held in South Korea from Feb. 9-25 and the Paralympics from March 9-18.





(Yonhap)

"The military is considering consulting with US forces to make the Key Resolve training slated for March not overlap with the Olympics," said the source. "Consultations may be launched as early as this year."Seoul is hoping that North Korea will take part in the PyeongChang Olympics, as it believes that the North's participation will help ease tensions on the divided Korean Peninsula.South Korea's presidential office said that nothing has been discussed or decided regarding whether to suspend the drills. (Yonhap)