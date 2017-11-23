Korea holds college entrance exam after delay by quake

NATIONAL

South Korea held the state-administered college entrance exam nationwide Thursday, a week after its initial schedule as it was delayed due to the earthquake that hit the country's southeast last week.



A total of 593,527 applicants sat for the College Scholastic Aptitude Test in some 1,180 designated schools around the country, according to the Ministry of Education.



The exam was originally slated for last Thursday. But it was abruptly delayed after a 5.4 magnitude quake struck the southeastern coast of Pohang on Nov. 15, a day before the test, causing serious damage to buildings, including schools.





Students walk into their designated school in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, in the early morning to sit for the college entrance exam on Nov. 23, 2017. (Yonhap)

The education ministry made the emergency announcement late Wednesday night that the test would be held a week later.Some 2,000 students in Pohang have been redesignated to other schools to take the exam. The authorities said they have readied plans in case of any aftershocks.Aircrafts are banned from landing and taking off for about half an hour just after midday when the students will take the English listening test.Public companies like government-affiliated firms start their day an hour later than usual. Public transportation, including subways and trains, will increase their service.The unprecedented postponement of the test by a natural disaster has caused a chain of changes and readjustments in business sectors as well. Shopping centers have put off their post-CSAT sales plans, and travel agencies offered to reschedule flights booked by students without additional fees. (Yonhap)