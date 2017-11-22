Uzbek leader begins 4-day state visit

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan arrives in Seoul on Wednesday for a four-day state visit.The Uzbek president is set to hold his first summit with Korean President Moon Jae-in.The plans for Mirziyoyev to address the National Assembly, however, has been cancelled on request from Uzbekistan.The visit -- Mirziyoyev’s first to Korea -- marks the latest step in the Moon administration’s efforts to expand Seoul’s diplomatic horizons.Moon will host a welcome event Thursday, which will be followed by meetings between the two sides. As with US President Donald Trump, who made a state visit earlier this month, Moon will host a welcome gala for the Uzbek leader.“During the summit, the two leaders will assess the achievements of 25 years of diplomatic relations, and improve relations in diverse areas such as trade and investment,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Park Soo-hyun said in a briefing Friday.“(The leaders) will discuss ways to improving the relationship of strategic partnership including cooperation on the international stage and in regional peace and prosperity.”The Uzbek leader is also scheduled to attend a Korea-Uzbekistan business forum Thursday and pay his respects at the National Cemetery before holding talks with Moon.During his stay, he also plans to receive an honorary citizenship of Seoul from Mayor Park Won-soon and hold talks with Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)