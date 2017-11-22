[Newsmaker] Australian police detain Korean woman indicted on producing child abuse material

NATIONAL

Screen grab of Australian Federal Police's press release

A Korean woman who was indicted Monday on charges of producing child abuse material will be detained until January, an Australian Federal Police official confirmed to The Korea Herald Wednesday.The suspect appeared before the Darwin Local Court on Tuesday for a bail hearing. According to the AFP official, the woman will be remanded in custody until a court hearing slated for mid-January next year.Meanwhile, the Police said Tuesday that the photos of child exploitation uploaded to the Korean website are genuine and not photoshopped images.The 27-year-old suspect was conveyed to the local police station and later charged with one count of producing child abuse material, contrary to the Criminal Code Act of the Northern Territory where Darwin is situated.A number of Korean media outlets have identified the suspect as the victim’s babysitter who obtained her working holiday visa through an au pair program. The suspect reportedly committed the alleged assault two days in to her job. The AFP refrained from commenting on the details of any allegations that would influence the court process.The suspect was arrested Monday, after she posted a detailed account on a Korean extremist misandry website of how she sexually assaulted the child. The post claimed she drugged and raped her victim and included screen shots from a computer monitor, showing a gallery of videos and photos of the victim’s naked body.The Australian police urged the media to refrain from referring to the post as child pornography, but instead call it child exploitation.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)