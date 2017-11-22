Maritime police officer discharged over attempted rape allegation

NATIONAL

(Screen capture of YouTube)

Jeonnam Mokpo Korea Coast Guard on Tuesday dismissed a 30-year-old maritime police officer from the maritime investigative agency after he was accused of sexual assault. This is the highest level of disciplinary action for civil servants in Korea.Police arrested the suspect for allegedly attempting to rape a 16-year-old female and stealing her smartphone in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province on Oct. 24.The victim, who worked at a cafe, reported to the police that the suspect dragged her to the bathroom and attempted to rape her. As the victim cried for help and threatened to call the police, the suspect reportedly fled the scene with the victim’s phone that is worth 1 million won ($920).It was reported that the suspect went to the cafe by himself heavily intoxicated at the time.The police view that the suspect‘s alleged sexual criminal act “fails to uphold the high ethical standards of the Police Agency” and further recognizes the “influence police officers can have on society.”By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)