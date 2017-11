BUSINESS

Investments by Korean companies in the US and the number of workers hired have been growing since a free trade deal between the two countries came into effect in 2012.As of August, there are a total of 847 corporations in the US that Korean companies have invested in, hiring about 75,000 workers, said the Korea International Trade Association, quoting a report by the US corporate information provider Duns & Bradstreet.These companies are mostly in California, Texas and New Jersey. The number of workers hired by Korean-invested firms is the highest in California.