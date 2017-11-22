Main opposition fires back in NIS fund scandal

NATIONAL

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party will demand a parliamentary probe into allegations that the spy agency and prosecution used funds improperly during past liberal governments, a party official said Wednesday.



Rep. Kim Seon-dong, the vice LKP floor leader, said that the conservative party will submit a written request this week to call for the probe.



The move is seen as a counteroffensive to the ongoing prosecutorial investigations into suspicions that the National Intelligence Service provided illicit money to the presidential office during the former Park Geun-hye government.





This photo, taken Oct. 20, 2017, shows Rep. Kim Seon-dong of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party speaking during a parliamentary session at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The LKP has criticized the probes as "unfair and politically driven" and demanded that the prosecution pay equal attention to alleged irregularities involving the former liberal Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun administrations of 1998-2008."We think that the parliamentary investigation (the LKP is pushing for) is only a basic thing," Kim told Yonhap News Agency over the phone.The ongoing prosecutorial probes are part of the Moon Jae-in government's drive to "eliminate accumulated ills" from past governments and remove unfair and irregular practices in the country's society. But the opposition bloc has castigated them as "political retribution." (Yonhap)