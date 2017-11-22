[PyeongChang 2018] Airbnb officially supports 2018 Winter Olympics

The community-driven hospitality firm will work with the local community to offer accommodation to travelers visiting Gangwon Province during the games.
At a signing ceremony that took place Wednesday, Uhm Chan-wang, director of the PyeongChang Organizing Committee, expressed gratitude to Airbnb for participating as an official supporter.
|Uhm Chan-wang, director of the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, and Lee Sang-hyun, Airbnb’s head of public policy for Korea, take part in a signing ceremony. (Airbnb)
Earlier in 2017, Airbnb signed an agreement with Gangwon Province to provide lodging and promotional support for the PyeongChang Games. The number of Airbnb accommodations in Gangwon Province has increased by 30 percent since the beginning of 2017. Airbnb hosts have also welcomed more than 70,000 guests to Gangwon Province in the same period.
In August 2016, Airbnb had signed a memorandum of understanding with South Chungcheong Province to solve problems related to accommodation shortage ahead of Korea’s National Sports Festival.
Founded in 2008, Airbnb helped cities scale up accommodations for Pope Francis’ visit to Philadelphia in 2015, along with other similar efforts for the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and other events.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)