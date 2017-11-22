Full video of N. Korean soldier's defection to South Korea

NATIONAL

A screen grab of the released footage (United States Forces Korea)

The United Nations Command on Wednesday released the footage of the North Korean soldier defecting to South Korea via Panmunjom in Joint Security Area.The UNC said a North Korean border security guard crossed the Military Demarcation Line while chasing the defector at Panmunjom, clearly violating the 1953 Armistice Agreement."Armistice Agreement was challenged in the defection incident but remains in place," the UN Command's spokesperson said.The command said it notified the North's military of the violations earlier in the day and requested a meeting to discuss the issue.The command's released video clip lasts a total of seven minutes showing the dramatic incident that happened at the truce village Monday afternoon.