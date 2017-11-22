Prosecutors raid public broadcaster MBC over alleged labor irregularities

NATIONAL

Prosecutors raided the headquarters of public broadcaster MBC on Wednesday as part of a probe into alleged irregular labor practices conducted by its former top officials, including its now sacked chief.



Investigators from the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office searched the main office in western Seoul to confiscate evidence, the office said.



The broadcasting channel has been under an inquiry by the labor ministry after its former and current newsroom staffs filed a complaint against the management, accusing it of executing illegal personnel shakeups based on employees' political orientations.





The ex-staff members and union have claimed the management has taken steps in line with the former conservative governments led by then-Presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak to help them exert influence on media coverage by removing those considered liberal from their posts.The labor ministry has recommended the prosecution take the case and investigate its then-chief Kim Jang-kyom for spearheading the alleged unfair demotions and transfers. The motion for Kim's dismissal was approved by a vote at a shareholders meeting early last week.Prosecutors have summoned Kim and his predecessor Kim Jae-chul over the allegations. They have denied any wrongdoing.The prosecution has also called in 37 MBC employees and several others in higher positions for questioning as witnesses in the case. (Yonhap)