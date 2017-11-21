Korea selects 8 host cities for 2023 AFC Asian Cup

SPORTS

South Korea on Tuesday selected the venues that will host matches for the top Asian football tournament in the event that the country wins its bid to stage the event in 2023.



The Korea Football Association said eight cities -- Suwon, Goyang, Hwaseong, Cheonan, Jeonju, Gwangju, Busan and Jeju -- will host matches if South Korea is successful in its bid to stage the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup in 2023. The national football governing body said the AFC will conduct inspections on the selected cities later.



The KFA has already said it wants to host the continental competition in 2023. It plans to submit bid plans this year.





In this file photo taken Nov. 16, 2017, Korea Football Association (KFA) President Chung Mong-gyu uses a gavel to start a meeting at KFA House in Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea is expected to compete against China for hosting the 2023 Asian Cup. The AFC Congress will decide in May 2018 on the host country following a vote by 46 members.South Korea last hosted the Asian Cup in 1960. Starting with the 2019 edition in the United Arab Emirates, the Asian Cup will have 24 nations, eight teams more than competed at the 2015 Asian Cup in Australia.The KFA said the country has the potential to host the 2023 Asian Cup after it successfully staged the FIFA U-20 World Cup on home soil in June 2017. (Yonhap)