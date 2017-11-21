Co-LPGA Player of the Year Ryu So-yeon makes triumphant return home

SPORTS

INCHEON -- Co-LPGA Player of the Year Ryu So-yeon got a hero's welcome Tuesday after a strong season in which she reached No. 1 in the world rankings for the first time.



Ryu won two LPGA tournaments, including her second career major at the ANA Inspiration in April and reached No. 1 in late June. She stayed there until early November, when fellow South Korean Park Sung-hyun replaced her at the top.



Ryu and Park shared the LPGA's Player of the Year award after they finished tied atop the standings at 162 points.





South Korean golfer Ryu So-yeon speaks at a press conference after clinching the LPGA Tour`s Player of the Year honors after the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, on Nov. 19, 2017. (Yonhap)

Ryu held a five-point lead heading into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship last weekend in Florida, but Park picked up those five points by ending in a tie for sixth place. Ryu tied for 30th. Players are only awarded points for a top-10 finish.Ryu ended the 2017 season at No. 3 in the world, behind Feng Shanshan of China and Park. Ryu ranked second on the LPGA money list behind Park at $1.98 million and finished sixth in scoring average.Ryu, 27, started the season on fire, posting eight consecutive top-10 finishes, including the win at the ANA Inspiration. She picked up her second title at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in June. But hampered by right shoulder issues later in the season, Ryu managed only three top-10s and missed one cut in 12 starts after her second victory. (Yonhap)