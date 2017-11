NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A 37-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were found dead inside a studio apartment in Suyeong, Busan, on Monday.After the woman’s father reported that she was missing, police found her location by tracking her cell phone.In the apartment, the man’s body was found hanging at the entrance, while the woman’s body showed signs of strangulation on her neck.Police found no signs of forced entry from outside. They are investigating the cause of their deaths.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)