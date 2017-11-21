Bomb threat at venue with Apink’s Jung Eun-ji

ENTERTAINMENT

Police search the Imperial Palace Hotel for explosives, Tuesday.

A bomb threat was made to the venue where a press conference for upcoming JTBC drama series “Untouchable” was set to take place Tuesday at 2 p.m.According to police, a call came in to the Imperial Palace Hotel, the press conference’s venue, at 12:53 p.m. stating “a bomb has been installed” and “people should be evacuated.”The caller then quickly hung up, police said.Police searched Selena Hall, where the press conference was set to take place, and other parts of the hotel. No suspected explosives were discovered.Reporters were initially allowed entry after stringent verification of identity, then evacuated. “We need to search inside to make sure it’s safe,” a hotel staff member said.The press conference resumed at around 2:50 p.m. after the search was completed.K-pop girl group Apink’s Jung Eun-ji, who stars in “Untouchable,” was scheduled to attend the press conference.The call is suspected to have been from the same person who in June threatened to harm Apink and claimed to have installed explosives at the set of music program “Music Bank,” where Apink was also set to perform.A call was also made to the Gangnam Police Station in June, threatening to kill Apink.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)