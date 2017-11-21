Ruling camp agrees to increase quake-related budget

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The ruling Democratic Party, the government and the presidential office agreed on Tuesday to increase the budget for earthquake relief in next year’s budget plans to support restoration efforts in the quake-stricken city of Pohang.They agreed during a high-level policy coordination meeting to cut the quake victims’ fees for health insurance, electricity and telecommunication as Pohang has been designated a special disaster zone.Other relief measures include providing tents, partitions, laundry services and bath coupons for the displaced residents, the Democratic Party spokesperson Back Hye-ryun said in a press briefing after the meeting.The quake victims currently staying in temporary shelters can immediately move in to the 167 homes provided by LH Corp. More homes will be available later.“In addition to recovery efforts, sufficient funds will be secured for earthquake-resistant building designs and seismic reinforcement, especially in schools, and active fault research,” Back said.The interior ministry has set aside 45 billion won ($41 million) for earthquake relief, but discussions are underway to increase the amount, according to the ruling party’s chief spokesperson Park Wan-joo.The ruling camp agreed to closely cooperate to have revised quake-related bills pass the regular National Assembly, Back said.As for the annual college entrance exam that has been postponed by a week to this Thursday due to the earthquake, the ruling party has requested the government to minimize inconvenience for the students in terms of transportation and other matters.The 5.4 magnitude quake struck the southeastern port city of Pohang last Wednesday, damaging more than 1,000 buildings and vehicles, and injuring dozens of people.Regarding the latest outbreaks of avian flu, the ruling party said it has asked the government to fully mobilize its administrative power to contain it as early as possible.The party agreed with the government and the presidential office to take quick steps to reorganize areas packed with livestock farms and modernize livestock facilities.Top officials including Democratic Party leader Choo Mi-ae and floor leader Woo Won-shik; Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Kim Dong-yeon; and Jang Ha-sung, the presidential chief of staff for policy, attended Tuesday’s meeting.By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)